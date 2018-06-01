Actor Arbaaz Khan Summoned In Connection With IPL Betting By Mumbai Cops

He has been asked to record his statement by the Thane police. His name reportedly came up while the police were innterrogating a bookie, Sonu Jalan, who was arrested on Tuesday.
Arbaaz Khan, 50, is the brother of superstar Salman Khan. He is also a film producer. The police are believed to be investigating allegations that he placed bets during the recent IPL season through Sonu Jalan. Jalan was allegedly trying to extort money from him.
Sonu Jalan allegedly had a diary with details of clients and bookies. The police say he worked for a kingpin of cricket betting who goes by the name of "Junior Kolkata".