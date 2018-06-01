Actor Arbaaz Khan Summoned In Connection With IPL Betting By Mumbai Cops Arbaaz Khan's name reportedly came up while the police were investigating a bookie, Sonu Jalan.

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT Arbaaz Khan (centre) was named by suspected bookie Sonu Jalan (right), arrested this week Mumbai: Actor Arbaaz Khan has reportedly been summoned by the police in Maharashtra in connection with betting in the Indian Premier League (IPL).



He has been asked to record his statement by the Thane police. His name reportedly came up while the police were innterrogating a bookie, Sonu Jalan, who was arrested on Tuesday.



Arbaaz Khan, 50, is the brother of superstar Salman Khan. He is also a film producer. The police are believed to be investigating allegations that he placed bets during the recent IPL season through Sonu Jalan. Jalan was allegedly trying to extort money from him.



Sonu Jalan allegedly had a diary with details of clients and bookies. The police say he worked for a kingpin of cricket betting who goes by the name of "Junior Kolkata".



