Action Against Artistes Glorifying Drug Use Soon: Punjab Minister

A law to initiate action against artistes promoting drug use will soon be introduced in Punjab, according to a state minister.

Charanjit Singh, the tourism and cultural affairs minister, also offered his advice to curb drug abuse, which is rampant in the state. Mr Singh had earlier said in the state assembly that the state government had asked the centre for permission to set up a censor board to vet songs.

He said artistes and singers were role models for the young generation and it was thus their responsibility to show the real picture of Punjabi culture and remove wrong notions about the state.

He said doing so would give tourism in the state a boost.

He made the remarks after a meeting with Punjab folk singer Pammi Bai, who voiced his concern over the issue.

The singer also welcomed the move of the Punjab government to introduce such a law and said he would support it, adding that stringent measures were needed against glorifying drug use. Pammi Bai also said artistes who promoted drug usage ought to be socially boycotted by art and music lovers.

