'Act Of Autocracy': Mamata Banerjee On Media Restrictions In Parliament

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed as an "act of autocracy" restrictions imposed on the media within Parliament premises.

Media persons have been recording comments from MPs on camera near the entry and exit points of the Parliament building, but now they have been restricted to an enclosure made for them.

"It is an act of autocracy... The opposition should stand together against this dictatorial act," she said.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove the restrictions imposed on the media.

Mr Birla reminded Mr Gandhi about the rules of procedures of Parliament, and said such issues should be discussed with him in person and not be raised on the floor of the House.

Mr Gandhi and other opposition leaders such as TMC leader Derek O'Brien, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi met media persons in the media enclosure.

"This is censorship. This is completely unacceptable. We are with you in this fight," O'Brien said.

The Lok Sabha speaker later met a group of journalists, and assured them that all their grievances would be addressed and better facilities provided to discharge their duties.

