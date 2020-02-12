"Accused Who Seem To Have Bigger Role Roaming Free": Court On CBI vs CBI Case

New Delhi:

A Delhi court today expressed displeasure over the CBI's investigation into a bribery case involving its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana and asked why the accused with a bigger role in the case were roaming free while the CBI arrested its own DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police).

Mr Asthana and DSP Devender Kumar, who was arrested in 2018 and later got bail, were named in column 12 of the chargesheet since there was not enough evidence to make them accused.

The CBI registered the case against Mr Asthana on the basis of a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana, facing probe in a 2017 case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

"Why are certain accused who seem to have a bigger role in the case roaming free while the CBI arrested its own DSP," asked Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal.

The court put up the matter for further consideration on February 19.
 

