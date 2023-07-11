Accused Of Molestation, Stalking, Wrestling Chief Says Won't Step Down

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the benched chief of the country's Wrestling Federation accused of sexual harassment, has refused to step down despite the chargesheet filed against him by the Delhi Police. Asked the question by Times Now, the six-time MP not only refused, but also misbehaved with the reporter and slammed a car door on the mic.

Sources said the Delhi Police has filed a 1000-page chargesheet against the Federation chief after detailed investigation that included questioning over 100 people. Sources said 15 of those questioned testified in favour of the seven wrestlers who accused him of sexual harassment. Among them were the wrestlers' friends and families.

He has been charged with sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, stalking, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. A second FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against him on the basis of allegations by a minor wrestler, which was registered under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. He faces three and seven years in jail under the two cases.

The Delhi police, though, have requested a cancellation of the POCSO case, citing lack of evidence.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has summoned the Wrestling Federation chief on July 18. "The evidence is enough to try and punish the accused," police sources have said.

Today, asked about the charges against him, which allege repeated and continuous sexual harassment, the Wrestling Federation chief said he would "speak in court" and refused to give any "masala" to the media.

Earlier, Singh had denied all allegations and said he would step down only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants him to.

The wrestlers -- many of them national and international medal winners -- had held a protest demanding action against him earlier this year. In April, they hit the streets, holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar till they were evicted after several run-ins with the Delhi Police.

Visuals of Olympians being pinned to the road and dragged off by the police had triggered shock and outrage across the nation. Shortly after, the government stepped in, asking the wrestlers to wait till the police finished their investigation.