Accused Of Molestation, Foreign Student Falls From 4th Floor In Chhattisgarh

A Liberian national studying MBA in Chhattisgarh died under suspicious circumstances after allegedly falling off a residential building in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, with preliminary probe indicating that he had argued with a woman, who is also from abroad, police said on Tuesday.

Several persons are being questioned in this connection, they said.

Around 7 pm on Monday, Sam Paor Juday (28), a second-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) student at Kalinga University in Nava Raipur, was found on the ground of a four-storey residential building in Sector-16 under Mandir Hasaud police station area, where he was staying, a police official here said.

Fellow students rushed him to a nearby private hospital, from where he was shifted to another medical facility in Nava Raipur. He was later shifted to Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur, where he died due to his injuries shortly after 1 am on Tuesday, he added.

Soon after being alerted about it, a police team was rushed to the spot, he said.

The preliminary investigation suggests Sam argued with a woman, also a foreign national, before the incident. The woman had called up her boyfriend to the spot, accusing Sam of molesting her, he said.

On spotting other youths at the spot, Sam allegedly panicked and ran upstairs in the building towards his residence. It was later learnt that he fell from the fourth floor. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, he added.

During questioning, it has emerged that no eyewitness saw the student being pushed or assaulted by anyone before the fall, he said.

However, following the incident, the woman and her boyfriend, apprehensive that they might be assaulted by the victim's friends, went to the neighbouring Durg district, where they appeared before the Bhilai police station. Later, the duo were brought to Mandir Hasaud police station for questioning, he said.

The woman, her boyfriend and other suspects are being questioned, and further action will be taken based on facts and evidence that emerge during the investigation, he said.

Talking to reporters, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Lakhan Patle said investigations were underway to establish the exact sequence of events.

The probe is being conducted from all possible angles. Several persons are being questioned, and CCTV footage is being examined to ascertain the exact cause of death, he added.

Liberia is a country in West Africa.

