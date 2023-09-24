'ABVP's Victory Reflects Faith In Ideology That...': Amit Shah

The ABVP won three seats while NSUI won one seat in the DUSU elections 2023. (File)

As the BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) registered a one-sided victory in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections winning three out of the four central panel seats, Union Minister Amit Shah said that the 'victory reflects the faith of the young generation in the ideology that puts the national interest first'.

After the DUSU elections result, Amit Shah in his post on X, said that he has hope that the elected members will continue to work with determination to keep the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and the spirit of nationalism alive among the youth.

"Hearty congratulations to all the workers of the Council on the landslide victory of ABVP in the Delhi University Students Union elections. This victory reflects the faith of the young generation in the ideology that puts national interest first. I have full confidence that the workers of the Council will continue to work with determination to keep the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and the spirit of nationalism alive among the youth," he said.

The ABVP won three seats (president, secretary, joint secretary). National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the vice president post in the DUSU elections in 2023.

Tushar Dedha from the ABBP won the president's post. Abhi Dahiya from the NSUI won the vice president post. Aprajita from ABVP won the secretary post and Sachin Basla won the Joint Secretary post.

The DUSU elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented polls from being held in 2022.

Elections at 52 colleges and departments for the central panel were conducted through EVMs while voting for the college union polls was on a paper ballot.

Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections was held on Friday.

BJP chief JP Nadda has also congratulated the ABVP and said that the victory is a symbol of the 'ubiquitous acceptance of the ideology of 'nation first' among our young generation, who will shape our nation's tomorrow'.

"Inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, @ABVPVoice has always kindled a flame of nationalism and selfless service in the hearts of our youth. I congratulate all the karyakartas of ABVP for their emphatic victory in #DUSUElection2023. This triumph shows the ubiquitous acceptance of the ideology of 'nation first' among our young generation, who will shape our nation's tomorrow," the BJP chief wrote on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)