'Absurd': Chhattisgarh Teachers Slam Order To Monitor Snakes, Scorpions

The Chhattisgarh Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has issued a new order directing government school teachers to monitor stray dogs, snakes, scorpions, and other poisonous creatures on school premises, a mandate that has triggered outrage across the teaching community.

The order, sent to all district education officers, principals, and headmasters, states that teachers must ensure no venomous or dangerous creature enters school grounds and threatens students. The directive cites a Supreme Court order to justify the measure.

However, principals and teachers have condemned the order, calling it absurd, impractical, and another example of overburdening educators with irrelevant responsibilities.

Teachers argue that they are already juggling teaching duties, midday meal monitoring, student documentation, building safety, exam preparation, and door-to-door parent outreach. Adding the responsibility of tracking snakes and scorpions, they contend, is both unrealistic and dangerous.

The Teachers' Association issued a sharp response, stating, "Children's safety is important, but who will protect teachers from poisonous creatures? Are teachers' lives not valuable?" The association demanded that the government respect the dignity and professional role of teachers instead of treating them as multi-purpose workers.

The new directive significantly expands teachers' supervision duties. Earlier, they were told to prevent stray dogs and cattle from entering school premises. Now, reptiles and venomous animals have been added to their list of responsibilities.

The order also warns that teachers and headmasters will be held directly accountable if a student is:

Injured by an animal.

Drowned while playing near a river or pond.

Hurt by a dilapidated building on school grounds.

Teachers will also face action if the midday meal quality is poor or if they fail to collect Aadhaar cards, caste certificates, or smart cards of enrolled students.

District Education Officer Vijay Tande defended the directive, stating, "This is a Supreme Court order. All principals and head teachers must comply. The school premises must be secure under all circumstances."

The Supreme Court had indeed issued directions asking states to keep stray dogs away from schools, colleges, hospitals, and public places, and mandated fencing in such areas. It noted that repeated dog bite incidents reflect negligence and systemic failure. The court also ordered the removal of stray animals from highways.

Teachers argue that the Supreme Court order does not require them to personally chase away snakes or monitor venomous animals inside open, forest-side, or rural-terrain campuses. They insist this responsibility should lie with civic bodies, security personnel, and district administrations.

In many government schools, particularly those located in remote areas, snakes, scorpions, and wild animals are common. Teachers say the logical solutions involve constructing boundary walls, hiring security guards, and ensuring regular cleaning-not shifting the responsibility onto teachers.