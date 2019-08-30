Abrogation Of Article 370 Carried Out In Inhuman Way: Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar said abrogating Article 370 was done in inhuman manner. (File Photo)

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the security clamp-down in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Her husband has not been able to speak to his parents, who live in Kashmir, for the last 22 days, she said.

"The question is not only about abrogating Article 370. It was done in inhuman manner," Ms Matondkar, who contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully on Congress ticket, told reporters.

"My father-in-law and mother-in-law stay there. Both are diabetic, have high blood pressure. Today is the 22nd day, neither me nor my husband have been able to speak to them. We have no clue if they have medicines available at home," she said.

