NDTV Campaign: Bhagwant Mann, Sonu Sood Step In To Help Boy With Kidney Disorder

Less than 24 hours after NDTV began a campaign to help an eight-year-old with a kidney ailment whose village has been affected by the floods in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood have assured the family of aid.

Reporting from the ground on the devastating floods in Punjab - the worst in decades - NDTV highlighted the plight of 8-year-old Abhijot Singh and his family. Their village, Talwandi Rai Dadu in the Ajnala block of Amritsar district, has been cut off because of the floods, and the family has lost their only source of income as their farm has been submerged and the crops have been destroyed.

Abhijot suffers from a kidney disorder called Nephrotic Syndrome and needs to go to the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh approximately every two months for treatment. The trip to the city, which is roughly 250 km away, and the treatment cost roughly Rs 45,000 every time.

"Both of Abhijot's kidneys are damaged. He needs regular care till the age of 18. I haven't been able to go to the other side of the village to get medicines... If we don't get his treatment done on time, his face and body swell up... We had financial troubles already and things are even more uncertain now," said the boy's father, Jasbir Singh.

Abhijot needs treatment till he turns 18 and, doctors say, there is hope he can live a full life.

NDTV launched the campaign to help Abhijot on Thursday evening and, on Friday afternoon, Chief Minister Mann said every possible assistance will be provided to the boy's family and that no one in the state would be deprived of treatment or medicines.

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਤਲਵੰਡੀ ਦੇ ਵਸਨੀਕ 8 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਬੱਚੇ ਅਭੀਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੋ ਕਿ ਗੁਰਦੇ ਦੀ ਬਿਮਾਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਪੀੜਤ ਹੈ, ਅੱਜ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈ। ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਬੱਚੇ ਦੇ ਇਲਾਜ ਲਈ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਹਰ ਸੰਭਵ ਮਦਦ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ। ਅਸੀਂ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਇਲਾਜ ਅਤੇ ਦਵਾਈ ਪੱਖੋਂ ਵਾਂਝਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹਿਣ… https://t.co/4a5OCGHVa2 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 5, 2025

"A video has come to light about 8-year-old child Abhijot Singh, a resident of village Talwandi in Sri Amritsar Sahib, who is suffering from kidney disease. The government will provide every possible assistance to the family for the child's treatment. We will not let any person in the state be deprived of treatment or medicines," he wrote in a post on X.

Mr Sood, who is known for his philanthropy, said he has spoken to the family and assured them of help.

"I've spoken with the family, and we're committed to ensuring that the floods won't interrupt his treatment." https://t.co/NMQTeysuuq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 5, 2025

"I've spoken with the family, and we're committed to ensuring that the floods won't interrupt his treatment," the actor wrote.

If you can also contribute and help the family, here are the account details:

Bank name: Punjab National Bank

Account holder's name: Jasbir Singh

Account number: 1440000101261042

Account Type: Savings Account

IFSC Code: PUNB0144000

Disclaimer: NDTV has no role to play in the use of donations and will not be liable for any claim(s) made by any person or entity, including any statutory or governmental authority, arising out of the collection or utilization of these donations.