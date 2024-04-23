Misleading: Sources As ABC Journalist Claims She Was Told To Leave India

Avani Dias is the South Asia bureau chief for ABC News.

Responding to a senior Australian journalist's claims that she had to leave India abruptly on the day of voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections because her visa extension was denied, sources in the Union government have labelled them "not correct, misleading and mischievous".

The sources insisted that she had violated visa rules but was still given an assurance that her visa would be extended so she could cover the elections.

"Last week, I had to leave India abruptly. The Modi Government told me my visa extension would be denied, saying my reporting "crossed a line". After Australian Government intervention, I got a mere two-month extension... less than 24 hours before our flight," Ms Dias posted on Instagram

"We were also told my election accreditation would not come through because of an Indian Ministry directive," she said in the post, adding that she and her partner had to leave on day one of voting.

In a strong response, a source said, "The contention of Avani Dias, South Asia correspondent of Australian Broadcasting Corporation, that she was not allowed to cover elections and was compelled to leave the country is not correct, misleading and mischievous."

"Ms Dias was found to have violated visa rules while undertaking her professional pursuits. Inspite of this, on her request, she was assured that her visa would be extended for the coverage of the general elections. Her previous visa was valid till 20th April 2024," the source added.