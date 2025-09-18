"You Set A Bad Tone": Trump Calls Out Australian Journalist, Says Questions Could Affect Australia-US Ties

US President Donald Trump got into an argument with an Australian journalist over questions about his wealth and business dealings while being in office. He also accused John Lyons of jeopardising Australia's interests, adding he would raise the matter with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

During a press briefing at the White House, Lyons asked the 79-year-old about his business dealings during his presidency and the growth in his wealth since returning to the Oval Office in January.

Lyons pointed out that he was considered the richest man ever to hold the presidency.

Trump said, "I don't know," stating his children now run the Trump Organisation. "Most of the deals that I've made were made before. This is what I've done for a life. I've built buildings," he added.

Reporter: Should a president in office be engaged in so much business activity?



Trump: I'm not, my kids are running the business. Where are you from?



Reporter: Australian broadcasting corporation



Trump: You're hurting Australia very much right now. And they want to get along… pic.twitter.com/KDuyJ3nFCL — Acyn (@Acyn) September 16, 2025

"In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much right now, and they want to get along with me," he said.

Referring to his upcoming diplomatic meeting with the Australian PM, Trump warned that he would inform him about this line of questioning. "I'm going to be meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese very soon. I'm going to tell him about you," he added.

"You set a very bad tone," he added. As Lyons tried to ask another question, Trump raised his finger to his lips and said, "Quiet."

The editor described Trump's reaction as "absurd."

"For me, it was a perfectly normal thing to do to ask questions that I don't think were provocative," he said, adding that his questions were based on research and asked in a respectful, non-abusive manner, according to the BBC.

In recent months, the US and Australia have had some topsy-turvy relations, especially after the Trump administration's announcement of a review of the AUKUS submarine deal, a £176 billion strategic pact signed in 2021.

Additionally, in April, Australia was subject to a minimum 10 per cent tariff on all exports to the US, which Albanese argued was "not the act of a friend."