Mumbai's Aarey Not A Forest, Says Bombay High Court, Refuses To Stop Tree-Cutting

The Bombay High Court has refused to declare Mumbai's Aarey Colony a forest amid a raging row over the proposed cutting of over 2,600 trees to make way for a metro car shed. Four petitions challenging the cutting of trees were cancelled by the court today.

For the last two years, environmentalists have been protesting the decision by Mumbai's civic body's Tree Authority of constructing a car shed for Mumbai Metro at Aarey, which has more than five lakh trees.

"The issue is pending before the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal. Hence, we are dismissing the petition on the principle of commonality and not on merits," a bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre said.

Environmental activist Zoru Bathena, who filed the petition challenging a decision to allow the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to cut 2,646 trees in Aarey, said he will approach the Supreme Court. The activist also wanted Aarey be declared a floodplain.

Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon, together with Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is known as the green lung of the metropolis.

The high court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav, who had filed a petition against the approval granted by the civic body's tree authority. He is a member of the tree authority.

