AAP Worker Shot Dead By 3 Unidentified People On Bike In Punjab: Cops

An Aam Aadmi Party worker was shot dead allegedly by three unidentified persons here on Monday, police said.

The worker was identified as Rajvinder Singh, a resident of Talwandi Mour Singh village, they added.

Three unidentified people, who were on a motorcycle, intercepted Singh's car near Takkarpur village and allegedly fired at him and fled, police said.

Rajvinder Singh was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries, they added.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party expressed grief over the death of the party worker in Tarn Taran.

AAP leader and MP Malvinder Singh Kang said the party and the state government stand with Rajvinder's family.

The government will provide every possible assistance to bring justice to the victim's family and will take strict action against the guilty, he said.

