AAP Says 'Nothing Today' In Row Over Delhi Civic Body Panel Poll

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party will not participate in the election today to fill the sixth seat in the Standing Committee of the national capital's civic body, Manish Sisodia said Friday.

Speaking to reporters this morning Mr Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister, pointed out Mayor Shelly Oberoi had adjourned the House till October 5, "so there is nothing today".

The election was supposed to be held at 1 pm.

The election of a single member is the latest in a long line of bitter squabbles between the AAP and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, who is the centre's rep in the national capital.

The drama today carries over from Thursday night, when Mr Saxena insisted the election be held at 10 pm. The AAP refused; Mr Sisodia slammed the late-night vote he said was called at an hour's notice. "How can elections be held... AAP, Congress councillors have gone home..."

Earlier Mayor Oberoi had said, "I have written a letter to the Commissioner (of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi) that the election to be held today is unconstitutional and illegal."

But Mr Saxena sought to overturn that order, demanding MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar "submit a report of conduct of elections... by 10 pm today" and that the Deputy Mayor oversee proceedings if Ms Oberoi declares herself unavailable for any reason.

The MCD Standing Committee takes most of its financial decisions. At present it has three AAP members and two from the opposition BJP, giving the ruling party control of the body.

The appointment of a sixth member - pending for months - could break the tie in the BJP's favour. The AAP has alleged the order for last night's election was an attempt to do just that.

The BJP has demanded the seat be filled as per the Supreme Court's direction, and warned it will file a contempt petition against the party and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The vacancy was created after the BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat quit; she had been elected to the Lok Sabha from the West Delhi seat in the April-June election.

