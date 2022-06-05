AAP Says No One Should Work In Tribal Affairs Ministry: Law Minister

Kiren Rijiju alleged that AAP was insulting Ministry of Tribal Affairs officials. (File)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party was insulting officials working in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and said that according to the ruling party in Delhi, no one should work in the ministry.

"According to Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, no one should work in Tribal Affairs Ministry. I appeal all the officers and staff to keep working for the tribals of our country," Mr Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

According to Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, no one should work in Tribal Affairs Ministry. I appeal all the officers and staff to keep working for the Tribals of our country.



कृपया केजरीवाल की टीम द्वारा आपकी सेवाओं के अपमान को अनदेखा करें क्योंकि हम आपके योगदान को सलाम करते हैं। pic.twitter.com/Su6K1CrwGi — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 5, 2022

In a tweet, the minister shared a short video in which AAP leader Raghav Chadha is purportedly telling an interviewer that 'babus' (bureaucrats) cannot be removed from service and the government can only transfer or post them to different departments.

"The good ones can be rewarded with good postings such as health secretary or home secretary. If a bureaucrat is not doing a good job, he would be sent to say, tribal affairs, on a punishment posting," Mr Chadha said in the video.

However, the entire context of the AAP leader's remarks was not available.

Switching to Hindi, the law minister urged officials of the ministry to "ignore the insult to their services by Kejriwal's team as we salute your contribution".

