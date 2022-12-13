AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak Gets Key Role In View Of 2024 Polls

Sandeep Pathak was AAP's election in-charge during assembly elections in Punjab and Gujarat. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday appointed its senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak as the National General Secretary Organisation (Rashtriya Sangathan Mahamantri) in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

According to an official statement, Mr Pathak will also be a Permanent Invitee to the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party.

"Aam Aadmi Party hereby appoints Dr. Sandeep Pathak as the Rashtriya Sangathan Mahamantri (National General Secretary Organisation). He will also be a Permanent Invitee to the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party," the AAP's statement read.

Mr Pathak was the election in-charge of the party during the assembly elections in Punjab and Gujarat.

After winning five seats in Gujarat, the AAP got the status of a 'national party'.

On December 8, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his 10-year-old party has become a "national party" after it got almost 13 per cent votes in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

"Today, the AAP has become a national party. Results of the Gujarat election have come and the party has become a national party. 10 years ago AAP was a small party, now it has governments in two states and has become a national party," Mr Kejriwal said.

Mr Pathak, an assistant professor in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, became AAP's Rajya Sabha member after the party won the Punjab polls.

Mr Kejriwal congratulated Mr Pathak after his appointment to the key party post. "I congratulate Dr Sandeep Pathak and wish him good luck for his new responsibility. We have to build AAP sangthan in every nook and corner of the country," Mr Kejriwal tweeted today.