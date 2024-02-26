AAP Poll Panel To Meet Tomorrow To Discuss Lok Sabha Candidates

The meeting of the AAP's highest decision-making body is scheduled at Arvind Kejriwal's house (File)

The Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Admi Party, the topmost decision-making body of the ruling party in the national capital will hold a meeting on Tuesday, the party informed through a statement on Monday.

According to party sources, the meeting will feature discussions on the AAP's choice of candidates for the 4 Lok Sabha seats that it will contest in the national capital.

After much haggling and extensive deliberations over weeks, the AAP and the Congress finally broke the deadlock and announced a 4:3 seat-sharing deal for the national capital ahead of the crucial general elections.

As part of the deal, the AAP will contest 4 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the Congress will field candidates in the remaining 3. As part of the bargain, the grand old party will also set aside seats in Haryana, Goa and Gujarat while contesting the prized Chandigarh seat.

The meeting of the AAP's highest decision-making body is scheduled to be convened at party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi residence.

At a joint press conference of top leaders of the two parties in the national capital earlier on Saturday, Congress general secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik said his party will contest from Chandni Chowk, North East and North West seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

In neighbouring Gujarat, the Congress will contest 24 of 26 Lok Sabha seats, leaving the remaining two seats Bharuch and Bhavnagar for the AAP.

In Haryana, the Congress will contest 8 of the 9 Lok Sabha seats while the AAP will contest the lone seat of Kurukshetra.

As part of the seat-sharing deal, the Congress will contest both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa as AAP failed to register its win in Goa.

The two parties also decided to go in for a friendly fight and contest separately in Punjab, a state where the AAP is the ruling party and the Congress is in the Opposition.

