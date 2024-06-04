Delhi Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi's BJP vs AAP's Arvind Kejriwal-Led INDIA Alliance

2024 Election Result: Who wins Delhi? It's PM Modi's BJP vs Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi's INDIA Bloc

The contest in Delhi is a direct one between PM Narendra Modi's BJP and the INDIA alliance led by Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi send 7 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The campaign in Delhi was a bitter one and has been closely contested by both sides. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was out on bail, led the campaign for the INDIA bloc, while BJP's campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won all 7 Lok Sabha seats from the national capital. The BJP also had an over-50 per cent vote share in the capital - something that the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress could not match with their combined vote share. This is what makes the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results interesting - Will the INDIA bloc be able to catch up on vote share and win the crucial battle? Or will the BJP manage a repeat of what they achieved in 2019? Will the BJP face anti-incumbency? or will INDIA bloc dent the BJP's performance? Delhi is a bellwether seat - a trend which indicates that the side that wins Delhi, usually wins the Lok Sabha elections across the country.

Here are the LIVE updates of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election results from Delhi:

