Delhi High Court Orders DU To Declare Student Union Election Result By November 26

DUSU Election 2024 Result: According to university sources, the vote counting and result announcement for the student union elections are expected to take place by November 16.

DUSU Election 2024 Result: A total of 1.45 lakh students cast their votes.

DUSU Election 2024 Result: The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi University to complete the counting and announcement of the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) election result by November 26. Previously, the court had halted the declaration of results due to littering concerns caused by poster campaigning during the elections.

According to university sources, the vote counting and result announcement for the student union elections are expected to take place by November 16.

The announcement of the 2024 Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election results has been delayed due to damage to public property caused by DUSU candidates. Originally, the results were set for release on September 28, but the high court halted the counting, emphasising the need to restore the affected property. The intention behind the stay was to convey a strict stance against such infractions, rather than to disrupt the election process.

The DUSU elections took place on September 27, with 1.45 lakh students casting their votes.

