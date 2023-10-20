No Court Relief For AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Arrested In Liquor Policy Case

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's petition challenging his arrest in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi liquor 'scam'.

Mr Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, had moved the high court last week challenging his arrest and remand.

"No ground" was made out to grant him relief, said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissing the petition.

The probe agency's case against the AAP leader stems from the CBI FIR.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi liquor policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

It is alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

In the high court, Singh argued his arrest was "illegal, malicious and a classic case of perversion of power" and he should therefore be released.