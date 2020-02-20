Build Grand Statue Of Lord Hanuman In Ayodhya Ram Temple: AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded building of a grand statue of Lord Hanuman in Ayodhya.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday demanded that a grand statue of Lord Hanuman be built in the Ayodhya Ram Temple premises.

"I think a grand statue of Hanuman Ji should be built in the Ram Temple premises as Hanuman Ji was Lord Ram's favorite. Just like Shri Ram is said to be Maryada Purushottam. Similarly, Hanuman Ji is the symbol for selfless service," Mr Bhardwaj told ANI in Delhi.

Saurabh Bhardwaj also congratulated all the members of the trust constituted for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"It is said that in any prayer to Lord Ram the entire ''Ram Darbaar'' is depicted, which includes Sita Mata and Hanuman Ji. Lord Ram comes to the rescue of his devotees whenever they are in trouble. Similarly, lord Hanuman comes to the rescue whenever Shri Ram needs it," he added.

Mr Bhardwaj also hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark that "if someone comes out with the intent of dying, how would he remain alive", saying he is making such statements to divert the attention of the people from economic slowdown and GDP.

"Yogi Adityanath is known for such statements. I think BJP has told him to give such statements to divert people''s attention from the economy and GDP," he said.