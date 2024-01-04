AAP Claims Arvind Kejriwal To Be Arrested, Roads To His Residence Blocked

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could be arrested today after a raid at his house, leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said hours after he refused to appear for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case. Party sources also claimed that the roads leading to Mr Kejriwal's residence have been blocked by Delhi police.

This was the third notice to Mr Kejriwal, also the AAP's national convenor, after he refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21.

Several AAP leaders on Wednesday said that Mr Kejriwal's house would be raided by the probe agency today morning, following which he could be arrested.

"News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal's residence tmrw morning. Arrest likely," posted senior party leader and Delhi minister Atishi on X, formerly Twitter.

Similar posts were seen on the handles of senior party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Jasmine Shah and Sandeep Pathak.

Mr Kejriwal insists that the summons are "motivated" and says it is not clear whether he is being called as a witness or a suspect in the case.His party said it was a plan to stop him from campaigning in the national election due later this year.

With three of its leaders -- Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Jain -- behind the bars, AAP has long been anticipating the eventuality and has discussed the possible courses of action. They even want Mr Kejriwal to remain the Chief Minister and do his job from jail.

The CBI contends that liquor companies were involved in framing the excise policy, which would have brought them a 12 per cent profit. A liquor lobby it dubbed the "South Group" had paid kickbacks, part of which was routed to public servants. The Enforcement Directorate alleged laundering of the kickbacks.