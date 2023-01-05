Isudan Gadhvi Appointed As AAP President In Gujarat

Isudan Gadhvi was the party's chief ministerial face for the Gujarat Assembly polls held last month.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday appointed Isudan Gadhvi as its Gujarat unit president, replacing Gopal Italia who was appointed the party's national joint secretary and co-incharge of Maharashtra.

The reshuffle comes nearly a month after the state Assembly election results were announced on December 8 in which the AAP secured five seats, while all its top leaders including Gadhvi and Italia faced defeat.

The party also appointed working presidents for six zones in the state -- Ramesh Patel (north), Chaitar Vasava (south), Jewel Vasra (central), Jagmal Vala (Saurashtra), Kailash Gadhvi (Kutch) and Alpesh Kathiria (Surat), it said in a release.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had contested 181 out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, but could win only five seats despite claiming to be the main opponent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which bagged 156 seats, recording a historic victory.

Isudan Gadhvi had faced defeat in Khambhalia seat and Italia lost from Katargam.

While all its top leaders including Italia and Gadhvi lost the election, the AAP managed to secure 12.6 per cent votes.

Four of its candidates won seats in the Saurashtra region, and one in a tribal seat of south Gujarat.

The winners include Umesh Makwana from Botad, Chaitar Vasava from Dediapada (tribal), Sudhir Vaghani from Gariadhar, Hemant Khava from Jamjodhpur, and Bhupat Bhayani from Visavadar.