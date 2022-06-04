AAP Accuses Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma Of Corruption In PPE Kit Deal

Manish Sisodia dared the BJP to take action against the party's leader.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded a contract for Covid Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to a company linked to his family and grossly overpaid for the gear, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Saturday.

The "big expose" by the Aam Aadmi Party leader followed a teaser by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and was pitched as a response to the arrest of Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the contract to his wife's company. He paid Rs 990 for the PPE kits while others were purchased at Rs 600 a piece from another company on the same day," Mr Sisodia claimed, saying he had the documents to prove so.

The charges were based on an investigative report published on the news website The Wire two days ago that has been strongly refuted by Mr Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma as "unfounded".

The report published by The Wire cited a series of Right to Information replies to claim that the Assam government placed four COVID-19 related emergency medical supply orders to three firms owned by Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife and his family's business associate.