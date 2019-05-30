AAP Worked For Poor, Middle Class Too: Arvind Kejriwal

Private schools who increased the fee were forced to refund, said Arvind Kejriwal.

Rubbishing allegations that Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) only works for the poor, Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal today said the party takes care of the middle class as well.

"Some people say AAP works only for the poor, what has it done for the middle class?" He then went on to answer the question.

"Private schools are not allowed to increase fee, and those who increased were forced to refund. Now there is 24-hour power supply in Delhi, cheapest power in India, water reaches through pipelines in poor and middle class areas," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Mr Kejriwal, who came to power in 2015 with a landslide election victory, said he was "glad that both poor as well as middle class people are benefiting from the hard and honest work of the Delhi government".

The national capital is slated to go for Assembly elections in early 2020.