Aam Aadmi Party Will Make Haryana Corruption-Free, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal asked people not to vote for BJP or Congress in the next Haryana Assembly poll. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP and the Congress of "not taking steps" to ensure remunerative crop prices to farmers, employment generation and improving health and education services since Independence.

Addressing a rally in Kaithal, Haryana, on Saturday, he asked people not to vote for the BJP or Congress in the next Assembly elections and sought the support of youth for building a "new Haryana".

"I want to ask the BJP and Congress why did they not improve the conditions of hospitals and schools in the last 70 years. Why work for the welfare of farmers was not done? Why efforts were not made for generating employment for youth? The BJP and Congress did not undertake these works during last 70 years because their intentions were not right," the chief minister alleged.

"We (AAP government) are now carrying out (development) works in Delhi which were to be undertaken immediately after Independence. After running government in Delhi for the last three years, I have understood that these works are possible and we have shown by doing it in Delhi," he said.

Asking voters not to repeat the mistake of "five year (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda and five year (Manohar Lal) Khattar", Mr Kejriwal said with the support of the youth his party will make Haryana "corruption-free".

"Youth is our biggest strength and with their help we changed Delhi. Now it is the turn of the youth of Haryana... We will build a new Haryana where farmers will get adequate price for their crops, good educational institutions and free medical treatment at hospitals, employment to youth," the AAP leader said.

Terming the crop insurance scheme a "big scam", he claimed that farmers were deprived of their legitimate claims after their crops get damaged.

"The crop insurance scheme, being run by the BJP government, is actually a big scam. Money is deducted from the accounts of farmers in the name of insurance which is like robbing them. Farmers tell us when they seek insurance claim on account of crop damage, they are told that they could not get claims until crop of 70 per cent villagers get damaged," Mr Kejriwal said.

He said his government in Delhi pays direct compensation to farmers and ensures that Rs 20,000 per acre is paid within two months.