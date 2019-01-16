AAP Seeks Sukhpal Khaira's Disqualification From Punjab Assembly

Sukhpal Khaira, a former Congressman, had joined the AAP in December 2015.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders met the Punjab Assembly Speaker today, seeking disqualification of Sukhpal Singh Khaira as a lawmaker -- days after the rebel legislator formed his own party.

A delegation of AAP leaders, led by Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema, met Speaker Rana KP Singh and submitted a letter, saying that Mr Khaira had voluntarily given up the Aam Aadmi Party membership and started his own party.

He has made himself liable for disqualification from the assembly under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, Mr Cheema wrote.

"It is therefore requested to you that given above the mentioned facts and circumstances and following the spirit of the Constitution of India, the membership of Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the Punjab Assembly be terminated forthwith and he be stripped off all the rights and privileges with immediate effect," he said.

The Speaker said action will be taken as per the rules.

The Bholath lawmaker quit the AAP on January 6, six months after he was ousted from the post of Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

However, he did not resign as a legislator and dared the AAP to get him disqualified.

Earlier in the day, Baldev Singh, one of the AAP rebels, resigned from the party's primary membership.