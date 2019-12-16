AAP MLA Instigating Young Children: Gautam Gambhir Over Jamia Protests

Gautam Gambhir says students have the right to demonstrate but in a peaceful manner.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has alleged that the protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was politicised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Speaking on yesterday's protest near Jamia Nagar area over the new citizenship law, Mr Gambhir said: "The most unfortunate thing was a video which I had tweeted where an AAP MLA was instigating young children. You want to do politics on the shoulders of young children who have come to build their future."

"It is unfortunate as there are those young children who are the future of the country. They have all the right to demonstrate but in a peaceful manner. This country belongs to every individual irrespective of caste, creed, religion or sex. Everyone has contributed to the growth of the country and people have all the right to demonstrate but in a peaceful manner. The government will definitely listen to you," Mr Gambhir said.

Speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP MP said, "When you talk about the CAA it is not against people it is not about taking citizenship from any Indian but it is about giving citizenship."

"I pray and wish that students don't take law in their hands. This issue should not be politicised as this act is not against any Indian," he said.

On Sunday, several students and police personnel were injured after a protest against the new citizenship law turned violent in Jamia Nagar area.