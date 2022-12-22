Aaftab Poonawala Withdraws Bail Request, Lawyer Cites 'Miscommunication'

The bail application was filed erroneously without Aaftab's consent, a Delhi court said.

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, today withdrew his bail application due to miscommunication with his lawyer. The bail application was filed erroneously without Aaftab's consent, a Delhi court said.

Aftab's lawyer Advocate MS Khan informed the court that after a 50-minute-long discussion with Aaftab on Monday, the accused has decided to withdraw the bail plea. He told NDTV he will file the bail application after the police file the charge sheet. They had discussed the further course of action last week.

The Delhi Police had filed a reply in a Saket court saying that bail should not be granted to Aaftab Poonawala since the crime has deeply impacted society.

As the initial investigation in the case is complete, and the charge sheet is yet to be filed, there is no purpose in keeping the accused in judicial custody, the lawyer had said while filling the bail application.

Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody was extended by 14 days on December 9,

28-year-old Aaftab allegedly chopped Shraddha Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping those across the city over several days.

Police had last week got some major material evidence in the murder case -- a DNA test confirmed that the bones that alleged killer Aaftab Poonawala led the cops to, in a jungle in Delhi's Mehrauli area and in Gurugram, were indeed hers.

Traces of blood found in their flat, too, match with hers, said the test report, carried out using DNA samples from her father.

This key evidence came over a month after her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala was arrested for having killer her in May.