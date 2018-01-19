Aadhaar Seeding To Eliminate Multiple Provident Fund Accounts: Official

"Aadhaar seeding and bank account linking will help do away with multiple provident fund accounts, once merger of accounts happens with the help of Aadhaar seeding," Additional Central PF Commissioner S B Sinha told PTI.
He said bank account linking will help members to remotely manage accounts and for claim settlements.
"On an average, one person has three PF accounts (in West Bengal) due to change in employment," he said.
Since, July 1, 2017, Universal Account No (UAN) generation requires mandatory Aadhaar seeding, bank details and mobile number.
Mr Sinha said for old account holders, seeding is being carried out.
He said online submission of claims and settlements was possible in case of Aadhaar-seeded UAN holders.
"Employees will not require transferring their PF account to the new employer as with Aadhaar-seeded UAN numbers, transfer will happen automatically and seamlessly without any intervention of the member," Rai said.
"EPFO has also commenced self-certification for pre-mature withdrawal and pensioners' portal for disbursal details," Sinha added.