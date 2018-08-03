Aadhaar Body Says Never Asked For Helpline To Be Added To Phones

The Unique Identification Authority of India today denied that it had directed telecom operators, phone makers or Google to include a helpline number for its ID card project Aadhaar after the number was spotted by users, inexplicably added to their contact lists, across the country.

"In the wake of some media reports on default inclusion of UIDAI's outdated & invalid Toll free no. 1800-300-1947 in contact list of Android phones, it is clarified that, UIDAI has not asked or communicated to any manufacturer or service provider for providing any such facility whatsoever. It is emphasised that the said 18003001947 is not a valid UIDAI Toll free number and some vested interest are trying to create unwarranted confusion in the public. Our valid Toll free number is 1947 which is functional for more than the last two years. UIDAI has reiterated that it has not asked or advised anyone including any telecom service providers or mobile manufacturers or Android to include 18003001947 or 1947 in the default list of public service numbers," it said in a statement on Twitter.