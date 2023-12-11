A Tunnel Under Hindan Air Base Wall? 4-Foot Pit Sparks Security Alarm

The Hindan Air Base has been used for forward offensive operations.

A four-foot deep pit was found yesterday under the boundary wall of the Hindan Air Base in Ghaziabad, raising serious security concerns that a suspected attempt was made to dig a tunnel at the strategically important air force base located approximately 10 km from Delhi.

The police reached the spot after locals near the Hindan air base informed the cops. A huge crowd gathered near the spot to see the pit that had raised alarms. A team from the Indian Air Force has reached the spot and the pit is being filled with mud.

The Hindan Air Base operates under the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force and is one of the biggest and largest air bases in Asia. The C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force is located at the air base which is tasked to defend the skies over Delhi and its adjacent areas.

Photographs of the pit show that it was being dug after breaking the base of the thick boundary wall which is at least 20 feet tall. Next to the boundary wall, is an open land with locals residing very close to the Hindan air base. The Hindan Air Base is surrounded by a dense residential complex.

Anil Kumar, a local who lives close to the Hindan Air Base said, "Many incidents of robbery have been reported in the last few days. On December 7, I went to Muzaffarnagar to attend a wedding and a robbery took place in my house after that all the locals called a meeting to address the issue. A person named Gopal told us that there was a pit under the boundary wall of the air base. My brother and I went to the spot of other people and informed the police after discovering it."

"A police team immediately reached the spot after receiving information and inspected the area with officials of the air force. A case has been registered and strict action will be taken against those responsible," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Trans Hindan Zone said.

Locals have alleged that several incidents of robbery and snatching have taken place in the area. "Drug addicts and some anti-social elements are responsible for such incidents," a local said.

The Indian Air Force is yet to respond on the issue, meanwhile, a team of the IAF has closed the pit with mud. A police case has been registered.

The air base has been used for forward offensive operations. During the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, MiG-29 fighter jets were deployed at the air base to defend the skies over the national capital.