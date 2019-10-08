IAF Day: Squadrons That Participated In Balakot Strike Awarded Citations

Air chief RKS Bhadauria decorated the 51 Squadron on 87th Air Force Day

Two squadrons of the Indian Air Force, which played a role in the Balakot air strike, were decorated with citations at the Hindon base on the 87th Indian Air Force (IAF) Day.

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria decorated the 51 Squadron and the 9 Squadron for their role in the air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan''s Balakot in February.

Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces.

The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

