A Timeline Of Key Moments As Shubhanshu Shukla Returns From Space

The Axiom-4 mission, which marked India's return to human spaceflight after four decades, finally returned to Earth.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to board the International Space Station (ISS), conducted a range of microgravity experiments during the 18-day mission.

Here's a timeline of key moments from announcement to return:

- The Axiom-4 mission featuring Indian astronaut Shukla was announced in late 2024 as a collaborative commercial spaceflight supported by ISRO and NASA.

- Originally scheduled for launch in early 2025, the mission faced multiple postponements due to technical checks and unfavourable weather conditions at Kennedy Space Centre.

- After several delays, the mission successfully launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on June 25, 2025 from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre.

- The crew docked with the ISS on June 26, 2025, beginning their 18-day stay aboard the station.

- During the mission, Mr Shukla conducted seven Indian-designed microgravity experiments, including sprouting of moong and methi seeds, stem cell research, and microalgae studies.

- Aboard the ISS, he performed a zero-gravity water bubble demonstration and took part in cognitive load experiments involving screen interaction.

- He interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, students, and ISRO scientists through amateur radio and video links as part of outreach efforts.

- A farewell ceremony was held on July 13 with Expedition 73 crew members, where Mr Shukla thanked ISRO and his colleagues.

- The Dragon Grace spacecraft undocked from the ISS on July 14, 2025, after completing planned activities and experiments.

- Mr Shukla and the crew safely splashed down off the California coast on July 15, 2025, concluding India's first extended research mission aboard the ISS.

