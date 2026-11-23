A father's absence is felt most deeply on occasions when he is supposed to be standing beside his children. For Preeti, her wedding was one such moment. Her father, Havildar Pappal Singh, was no longer around to witness the occasion. But when she got married on Saturday (November 21), something remarkable happened. The men who had once served alongside him showed up, not as former colleagues, but as family.

In Rajasthan's Harsoli village in Alwar district, members of the 16 Jat Regiment came together for Preeti's wedding. Her father's former unit made sure the family had the support it needed on a day that would have been particularly difficult without him.

The regiment's officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and soldiers attended the ceremony and contributed Rs 1.61 lakh towards the wedding expenses.

It wasn't just about the money. In a gesture of respect and affection, Roshni Dhawal, representing the unit, draped a shawl around Preeti's mother, Anita Devi, honouring her in front of the gathering.

Several members of the regiment, including Subedar Virendra Kumar Dhawal, Naib Subedar Sube Singh, Havildar Satish Kumar, Havildar Sunil Kumar, Naik Lokesh, Naik Sohan Singh and Agniveer Divakar, were present.

The gesture touched not just the family but also villagers, relatives and members of the groom's family, who appreciated the regiment's support.

For the 16 Jat Regiment, this was perhaps a responsibility that went beyond military service. Pappal Singh may no longer be there, but his family continues to be part of the regimental brotherhood.

It is a bond that is often forged in difficult conditions, away from home and among people who depend on one another. And sometimes, it finds its most meaningful expression far from the battlefield.

The regiment's gesture brought alive the spirit of 'Seva Paramo Dharma' (service before self) and showed that the bond between soldiers does not end when one of them is gone.