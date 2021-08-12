A Red Carpet Welcome For Olympian Lovlina Borgohain As She Reaches Assam

Lovlina Borgohain brought Assam its first Olympic medal

India's boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain received a red carpet welcome at Assam's Guwahati when she returned home after her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. She was received by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and hundreds of fans at the airport that was decorated with India's flag. The state government has heaped her with numerous rewards for the honour it has brought Assam.

The 23-year-old brought Assam its first Olympic medal. Bihu singers and dancers welcomed her at the airport in the traditional Assamese way.

It was a euphoric and emotional welcome for Ms Borgohain. As she got off the aircraft, the first hug was from the chief minister who adorned her with the traditional Japi and gamocha as Bihu tunes played.

"I am so happy that you all are here and I was able to bring back a medal but upset with myself that it is not gold," she said, her voice almost breaking down.

She has already got a job offer from the state.

"Assam government has offered her a job of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank in Assam police to Lovlina, for her success. We have given her a reward of Rs 1 crore and till the Paris Olympics, we will give her Rs 1 lakh every month as scholarship. At Sarupathar, near her village, we will make a sports complex in her name and in Guwahati a road will be named after her," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Baromukhia, Ms Borgohain's village, may have to wait to welcome her back. Some 325 km from Guwahati, it is a 6-hour drive away. She may not be able to go there this time. She must return to New Delhi for Independence Day.