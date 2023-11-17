10 Most Commonly Used Passwords By Indians - Is Yours On The List?

The next time you are choosing a new password, steer clear of these 10. (Representational)

Managing passwords across multiple devices can be challenging. To simplify the process, many of us resort to using basic passwords for unlocking devices and logging into various accounts. However, this convenience comes with a significant risk – common passwords are an easy target for hackers.

NordVPN's report has revealed the 10 most commonly used passwords in India, and it is no surprise that "123456" claims the unenviable top spot.

Here is a list of the 10 most frequently used passwords among Indians, including the estimated time it takes to hack them and the number of people who have chosen these passwords:

1. 123456: Topping the list, this easily cracked password takes less than a second, yet a staggering 363,265 users opt for it.

2. admin: This vulnerable password can be hacked in less than a second, and surprisingly, 118,270 individuals still use it.

3. 12345678: Despite its susceptibility, 63,618 users continue to select this password, crackable in less than a second.

4. 12345: This password is susceptible to hacking in less than a second and has been selected by 56,676 users.

5. Password: This seemingly secure term is, in fact, quick to crack in less than a second, attracting 52,334 users.

6. Pass@123: While offering more complexity, this password still takes a mere 5 minutes to crack, yet 49,958 users stick with it.

7. 123456789: Surprisingly common, this password is crackable in less than a second and is set by 41,403 users.

8. Admin@123: This password requires a year to crack, and 22,646 users have chosen this password.

9. India@123: With moderate security, it takes 3 hours to crack, chosen by 16,788 individuals.

10. admin@123: This password can be hacked in 34 minutes, yet 16,573 users opt for it.

The next time you are choosing a new password, steer clear of these 10 to ensure your digital security.