Fake Password Reset Alert? You're Likely Being Hacked - Here's What To Do Now

Hackers are using a new trick to access personal accounts - sending fake or unauthorised password reset messages. These may appear via email, text, or authenticator apps, often mimicking legitimate services you use. If you didn't request a reset, it could be an early sign of an attempted breach.

Such alerts may result from credential stuffing, where stolen usernames and passwords are tested across multiple sites. If a match is found, hackers trigger a reset to gain control. Other times, fake reset links lead to phishing sites or malware. If you receive two-factor authentication (2FA) prompts without logging in, it means someone has your password.

A sudden stop in text messages could indicate a SIM swap attack, where scammers hijack your mobile number to intercept codes. Always avoid clicking unknown links, enable 2FA, and contact your service provider if you suspect unauthorised activity.

How to identify suspicious password reset attempts

Suspicious password reset attempts often come as emails, texts, or authenticator app prompts. An unexpected reset email or SMS code is a warning sign, especially if you didn't request it. The most serious red flag is a 2FA prompt from your authenticator app, which means someone already has your password. Whether it's phishing or an actual breach attempt, the goal is always to gain control of your account.

What to do if you get a password reset email you didn't ask for

If you receive a password reset alert you didn't request, follow these five steps immediately: