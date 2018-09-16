A Hyderabad Dump Yard Transformed Into India's First Exclusive Dog Park

Public can bring in their pet dogs and use the facilities, say officials. (Representational)

Billed as the country's first, an exclusive and certified 'Dog Park' is all set for inauguration at Kondapur, Hyderabad. It boasts of various facilities including a walking track, off leash areas and a clinic for dogs.

Spread over 1.3 acres, the park has been developed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at a cost of Rs. 1.1 crore on a site, which was earlier a dump yard.

It also has dog training and exercise equipment, splash pool, two lawns, an amphitheatre, loo, cafe, separate enclosures for big and small dogs among other facilities, a senior GHMC official said.

"This is the country's first exclusive and first certified Dog Park. There will also be a Vet on site apart from dog trainer, protocols for cleaning as per standards and free vaccination will be administered (to the pets)", GHMC zonal commissioner D Harichandana told PTI.

Ms Harichandana, a dog lover himself, was inspired to have an international standard park for dogs in the city on seeing similar dog parks abroad.

"We called up the landscape designers, pet consultants and put in place proper equipment. We developed this park over the past one year," she said.

According to a survey, there are about 2.5 lakh pet owners in the West Zone and the Central Zone limits of the city which are nearer to the park.

Officials said public can bring in their pet dogs and use the facilities in the park. There have been representations from public about dogs being not allowed in general parks, they said.

Depending on the success of this park, the GHMC has plans to put up one more park in the eastern part of the city, Ms Harichandana said adding "as of now it is an exclusive dog park and we might have a cat corner."

The park would be inaugurated within next ten days, she said.

Telangana's municipal administration and urban development minister K T Rama Rao, last week tweeted, "The first park in India developed to international standards for pets & pet parents & certified by Kennel Club of India."

He had also said a small dump yard had been converted into the park at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore.