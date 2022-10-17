A Gandhis-Proxy Or Shashi Tharoor? Congress Voting Ends

Asked if he would get a clean sweep, as is being predicted by a section of Congress delegates, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Whether it is a clean sweep or not will be known on the 19th (Wednesday)". "How can we predict now? If I say anything now, it shows that I have got too much ego," he added.

"I'm confident. The fate of the Congress party is in the hands of party workers. The odds have been stacked against us as the party leaders and establishment were overwhelmingly with the other candidate," Shashi Tharoor told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, where he cast his vote.

While Mr Kharge received a rousing reception by the delegates in Chennai, Mr Tharoor's welcome in his home state was lukewarm. Many of the senior leaders from Kerala have openly declared their support for Mr Kharge.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, one the signatories to Mr Tharoor's nomination, told NDTV that "deliberate misinformation" was spread on Mr Tharoor. Even so, "Shashi will get significant votes, there will be a pleasant surprise," he added.

The perception that Mr Kharge is the 'approved' candidate, have given rise to speculation that he is a proxy candidate. Mr Kharge has gone on record saying that he would take the help of the Gandhis when needed.

Both Mr Kharge and Mr Tharoor have reiterated that the Gandhis are maintaining strict neutrality in the election.

Congress's interim chief Sonia Gandhi, who cast her vote in the morning, said, "I have been waiting for a long time for this day".

Mr Kharge joined the contest at the eleventh hour after a nudge from the central leadership after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot - seen initially as the front-runner -- dropped out.

Exiting the race, Mr Gehlot also apologised to Sonia Gandhi for a rebellion by MLAs loyal to him to stop his arch-rival Sachin Pilot from succeeding him as Chief Minister. Mr Gehlot wanted to keep both posts, but Rahul Gandhi made it clear that the party would stand by its "One man, one post rule".