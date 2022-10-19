S Jaishankar's 2-Point Explainer On What A Foreign Minister Does

The EAM said today anything that happens anywhere affects everyone across the world.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishanakar on Tuesday encouraged the youth to take active interest in foreign affairs as it impacts them for an India that is getting future-ready for the world.

While addressing the public during an event on Indian Foreign Policy in Modi Era in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, he said that he would like people to know what a foreign minister does and how foreign policy impacts everyone today.

"I would like you to understand what I do. A Foreign Minister has two big tasks. First, to introduce India to the world. Also, to impart greater understanding about the country in the world and to make them understand what is happening in new India," he said in Hindi.

Mr Jaishankar said that a lot has changed in the last eight years under the tenure of the Modi government.

"There are three main layers of our foreign policy. Firstly, it is security-centric. Secondly, it is development-centric. Thirdly, it is people-centric. Today, we have a vision for 10 weeks, 10 months and even for 10 years, so that we can focus on both short-term and long-term vision," he said.

Speaking at the event, the EAM said that today anything that happens anywhere affects everyone across the world.

"Today, all the walls we created regarding the world stand broken. Anything that happens anywhere in the world, its effects are felt everywhere. The war in Ukraine and the Covid pandemic show what impact the world has on us. It has taught us not to be dependent on any particular country. We have to enhance the global workplace and global marketplace," he said.

The EAM said that in the last 20-30 years, when manufacturing was rising in the world, India lagged behind but today even i-phones are being manufactured in India.

Referring to the changing nature of the US and China, Jaishankar said "Two most important incidents in the changing world are 'Rising China' and the 'Changing US'. Firstly, the way China has risen economically, politically and militarily. The other is the way the US has changed regarding its relations and partnerships."

The EAM further said that India's attitude has changed a lot in the last eight years regarding terrorism and border issues.

"We all know that India has always been a victim of terrorism. But, now our vision regarding it has changed. You can compare it with what happened in Mumbai in 2008 and in Uri and Pulwama. You can see how confident our government has been in its policies," he said.

Highlighting the 2015 India-Bangladesh land border agreement, he said "In 2015, India signed a land agreement with Bangladesh, which resolved the border issues with the country for the first time. It helped in bringing peace to the North East. Earlier, the terrorists were easily able to cross the border, but now the agreement has brought a stop to it."

Mr Jaishankar also said that during COVID times, when every country left their citizens overseas, India carried out a mission to bring back 70 lakhs of its citizens back home.

While concluding the event, Mr Jaishankar encouraged the youth to take an active interest in foreign affairs as today the world is "India-ready".

"Today's youth should take an active interest in foreign affairs because it holds both opportunities as well as challenges for you all. While we are making India future-ready, the world is also becoming India-ready. The world now wants India to lead the world. I can assure you all that in the next 10 years, India will have its own place in the world," Mr Jaishankar said.

