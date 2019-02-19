'Befitting Reply' Won't Bring Back Lives Lost In Pulwama: HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy says it is not a matter of attack or counter-attack. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said a "befitting reply" will not bring back those killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

After over 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel laid down their lives in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14, the Centre had said it will give a "befitting response" to those who orchestrated the attack. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.

"It is not a matter of attack or counter-attack. The unabated terror activities in that region (Jammu and Kashmir) have only claimed the lives of innocent people. You cannot bring those lives back by giving a 'befitting reply'. A solution is to create a conducive atmosphere in the region and it is the centre's responsibility (to do it). This is my opinion," he said.

When asked whether Pakistan should be declared a terror state, Mr Kumaraswamy said the government has to primarily take steps to ensure such an atmosphere does not arise in future.

"We have to first solve crisis emanating out of terrorism in our country," he said.

Four days after the attack, an encounter that took place in Pulwama between security forces and terrorists resulted in the death of four army soldiers, including a Major, and a police constable.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in Monday's operation. Kamran, one the terrorists, is believed to be a conspirator in the February 14 terror attack.