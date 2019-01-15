Will Act Strongly Against Pak-Sponsored Terror Activities: Army Chief

He said new guidelines are being followed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border in the eastern sector.

All India | | Updated: January 15, 2019 12:26 IST
Army chief Bipin Rawat was addressing personnel on the occasion of Army Day. (File photo)


New Delhi: 

The Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with terror activities along the border with Pakistan, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday.

The country along India's western border is providing support to terror groups and the Indian Army is dealing with them effectively, Gen Rawat said in an obvious reference to Pakistan, "We are ensuring moral dominance along border in Jammu and Kashmir," he said while addressing Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day.

The Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with terror activities along the western border, Gen Rawat said.

He said new guidelines are being followed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border in the eastern sector.

"We will keep reviewing the situation along the eastern border," he said, referring to the border with China. Our soldiers will not allow any compromise in guarding the border in the eastern sector," he said. 

