Paramilitary Officer Dies In Terrorist Attack In Kashmir's Pulwama

A paramilitary officer was killed in action after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Sunday. This was the second major attack on security forces in the last one week.

The terrorists fired at a check post at Gangoo crossing in Pulwama from apple orchards, police said.

Vinod Kumar, an assistant sub-inspector in the Central Reserve Police Force, was taken to a hospital after he sustained injuries in the attack. He was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Soon after the attack, reinforcement was rushed to the area and search operation was launched to track down the terrorists.

On Tuesday, an assistant sub inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Mushtaq Ahmad, was killed and two other policemen were injured after terrorists attacked a police check point in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.

Amaq, an ISIS propaganda arm, claimed the responsibility of the attack and also released a video reportedly shot by bodycams worn by attackers. They also threatened more such attacks.

The attacks have come when the security personnel are on high alert amid ongoing Amarnath yatra. Besides existing massive security structure operating in the Valley, thousands of additional troops have been brought in for the yatra security this year.

According to police, over 100 terrorists, mostly local recruits, have been killed in the anti-terrorist operations by the security forces in the last six months.