JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy Threatens 'Hunger Strike' Amid Ramanagara Renaming Row

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy

A day after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured the merging of Ramanagara with Bengaluru district, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that he will stage a hunger strike till his last breath if such a move is made.

"DK Shivakumar's idea behind including Ramanagara in Bengaluru is just to safeguard the properties, including DLF, which belong to Robert Vadra. I'll challenge him; I'll stage a hunger strike till my last breath if the name of Ramanagara is changed or it is included in Bengaluru," the JD(S) leader said while addressing a press briefing here.

He said, "I'll ask the people of Ramanagara to support me in fighting against such an idea of renaming or including Ramanagara in Bengaluru."

Earlier on Wednesday, DK Shivkumar asserted that he would ensure the merging of Ramanagara with Bengaluru district.

While addressing a gathering at Kanakapura, DK Shivakumar said, "You are not from Ramanagara district. You are from the Bengaluru district. Let that sink into your mind. What did I say? You are from Bengaluru district."

"We are from Bengaluru. Unnecessarily, they pushed us to Ramanagara district. Don't listen to others. We belong to Bengaluru, not Ramanagara. Not even Bengaluru rural Bengaluru. I will do it," he added.

A contentious issue surrounding the jurisdiction of Kanakapura has come to the fore due to a heated verbal exchange between former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar.

The central point of contention is whether Kanakapura should remain part of Ramanagara district or be integrated into the state capital, Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar's recent announcement that Kanakapura will be a part of Bengaluru in the future has stirred a row.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy accused DK Shivakumar of orchestrating a scheme to regularise alleged illegal activities around Kanakapura.

He questioned the ownership of properties in the area, the prevalence of benami transactions, and the existence of illegal encroachments. Kumaraswamy vehemently refuted DK Shivakumar's proposal to separate Kanakapura taluk from Ramanagara district and merge it with Bengaluru.

In his reply, DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday, "I gave an open challenge to HD Kumaraswamy. I was ready to debate with Kumaraswamy. I am also ready to discuss with HD Kumaraswamy in the Assembly."

The dispute over Kanakapura's jurisdiction continues, with strong opinions on both sides regarding its potential impact on the region and its residents.

Kanakapura, about 55 km from Bengaluru, currently comes under the Ramanagara district that was created in 2007 when HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) was the chief minister. Before 2007, Kanakapura was under the Bengaluru Rural District.