9-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped By Uncle, Aunt In Assam, Rescued Hours Later

In an shocking incident in Assam's Jorhat district, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from Mariani by her maternal uncle and aunt, who later demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh, police sources said.

The girl was rescued from Islamnagar in Dergaon around 2 am following a swift police operation. Two accused, identified as the girl's maternal uncle Sagar Ghosh alias Tarzen and Wasim Rahman alias Kanakai, were arrested in connection with the case.

However, Sagar Ghosh's wife, Manisha Ghosh, along with Rahul Ali and another person identified as Mon, are on the run.

Police also seized a Baleno car and a red scooter, allegedly used in the kidnapping. Sagar Ghosh was arrested from Koilakhata in Dergaon, while Wasim Rahman was arrested from Islamnagar.

According to information, Rahul Ali is a resident of Islamnagar in Dergaon, while Mon is from Phukan Nagar in Dergaon.

Police sources said the girl's maternal uncle and aunt had been staying for three days at Room No. 109 of Loknath Bhawan in Mariani. On Tuesday afternoon, Sagar Ghosh and Manisha Ghosh allegedly went to a relative's house and kidnapped the girl by deception.

When the child did not return home for several hours, the family grew concerned. At around 5 pm, the kidnappers allegedly demanded Rs 60 lakh as ransom and warned the family against informing the police. They also allegedly threatened to kill the girl if the ransom was not paid by 8 pm.

The girl's father subsequently contacted journalists, following which the Mariani Police launched an immediate operation. Acting on the information, police traced and rescued the girl from Islamnagar in Dergaon at around 2 am.