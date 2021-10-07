9 Killed, Several Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

The accident happened near the Baburi area in Barabanki.

As many as nine people have lost their lives in the collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

The accident happened near the Baburi area in Barabanki.

According to the police, 26 people have been injured in the accident. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

"There were 70 passengers in the bus," the police added.

More details in the matter are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)