9 Key Features Of Sudarshan Setu, India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated India's longest cable-stayed bridge, Sudarshan Setu, which connects the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat. The foundation of the bridge, which connects old and new Dwarka, was laid in 2017 by the Prime Minister.
Features of the Sudarshan Setu: India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge
- The Sudarshan Setu spans an impressive 2.32 km, which makes it India's longest cable-stayed bridge.
- The bridge has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 980 crore and is a significant investment in the nation's infrastructure.
- The four-lane cable-stayed bridge connects the Okha mainland with Beyt Dwarka island.
- It has a total width of 27.2 meters (89 ft) with two lanes in each direction.
- The footpaths on both sides of the bridge, 2.5 meters (8 ft) wide, are adorned with verses from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna, providing a unique cultural touch.
- Solar panels are installed on the sides of the footpath with a capacity of generating one megawatt of electricity.
- Sudarshan Setu aims to reduce travel time for devotees and tourists and is expected to be a major tourist attraction in Dwarka.
- The construction of the Setu addresses the transportation challenges faced by pilgrims, allowing easier and more convenient access to Beyt Dwarka. Earlier, devotees relied on boats, which limited their travel to only daytime.
- Sudarshan Setu aims to benefit around 8,500 residents on Beyt Dwarka island and accommodate approximately two million pilgrims visiting temples in the area.