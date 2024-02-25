9 Key Features Of Sudarshan Setu, India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge

Sudarshan Setu has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 980 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated India's longest cable-stayed bridge, Sudarshan Setu, which connects the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat. The foundation of the bridge, which connects old and new Dwarka, was laid in 2017 by the Prime Minister.

Features of the Sudarshan Setu: India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge