9 Hikes In 9 Days, Minister To Meet Oil Companies, Say Sources: 10 Facts

New Delhi: The government is likely to intervene to bring down the rising prices of petrol and diesel, sources said. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will meet representatives of the oil companies this evening after which prices may be reduced, sources said. Petrol prices rose again this morning, marking the ninth straight day of oil price hike and bringing the government under sharp opposition attack. Petrol is now Rs 76.87 a litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, it is Rs 84.70 - a record high. The opposition has accused the government of failing to provide relief to the common man by cutting excise duty.